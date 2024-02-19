Nation

PM Modi lays foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham temple in UP's Sambhal

PM Narendra Modi with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participates in the foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham at Ainchoda Kamboh in Sambhal.
SAMBHAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone of the Shri Kalki Dham temple here.

Modi, who was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Kalki Dham Peethadheeshwar Acharya Pramod Krishnam, also unveiled a model of the temple.

The prime minister will also address a gathering on the occasion.

The Shri Kalki Dham is being constructed by the Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust whose chairman is Krishnam.

The programme was attended by seers and religious leaders from across the country.

