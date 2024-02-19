Risk-reducing mastectomy may lower breast cancer mortality: Study

NEW DELHI: Risk-reducing mastectomies (RRM) in women with a certain genetic variant may significantly reduce the risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer and lower the probability of death, a study has found.

The research, published in the British Journal of Cancer, examined how RRM affects the rate of death of women with a pathogenic variant but no cancer diagnosis.

A mastectomy is surgery to remove a breast. Sometimes other tissues near the breast, such as lymph nodes, are also removed. This surgery is most often used to treat breast cancer. In some cases, a mastectomy is done to help prevent breast cancer in women who have a high risk for it.

"The decision to have a risk reducing mastectomy is often difficult for a woman to make, and the more evidence we are able to provide them with when they are making that decision, the more informed their care plan will be," said Professor Kelly Metcalfe from the University in Toronto, Canada.