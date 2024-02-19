Setback for Congress as tribal leader and former Rajasthan minister Malviya quits party to join BJP

JAIPUR: In a setback for the Congress party in Rajasthan, senior tribal MLA and former cabinet minister in the Ashok Gehlot government, Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jaipur on Monday.

Malviya, a four-time MLA representing Bagidaura in South Rajasthan, who was also appointed a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) last year, cited the Congress' refusal to attend the Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya last month as the prime reason for his defection. Malviya's move has sparked speculation within Congress circles that other party leaders may follow suit ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"The Congress party refused to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple, which deeply hurt me. If I am to foster development in my constituency, there's no party better than the BJP to work in tribal areas. Prime Minister Modi's policies have left a lasting impression on me," said Malviya.

Malviya's switch to the BJP is being viewed as a significant blow to the Congress, given his close association with former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his stature as a prominent tribal leader in south Rajasthan. Sources suggest that the BJP has initiated "Operation Lotus" in Rajasthan ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, with Malviya's entry being a strategic move to bolster their presence in tribal areas. Speculation is rife that several other influential Congress leaders from Marwar, Shekhawati and East Rajasthan may also defect to the BJP in the coming days.

However, the Congress downplayed the significance of Malviya's departure, stating that he played no major leadership role in the tribal belt in recent times. Congress leaders also argued that Malviya wasn't accorded much importance even during his attempt to join the BJP in Delhi in the presence of central party leaders.

State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara remarked, "Malviya's exit will not dent the party's strength; rather, it will emerge stronger. His victory in the last election was overshadowed by complaints, and this time he faced strong competition from within the party. His departure is merely a desperate attempt to salvage his political career." Dotasara emphasized that the Congress never opposed the construction of the Ram Temple which was sanctioned by the Supreme Court. He attributed Malviya's defection to the erosion of his support base and his questionable activities, predicting that his political future will be dark and uncertain.

Dotasara further questioned Malviya's motives, highlighting his prolonged stay in Delhi and subsequent move to join the BJP in Jaipur. He insinuated that Malviya's actions might come under scrutiny, especially in light of the BJP's pledge to investigate the works of the past five years. "If Malviya was truly a significant leader, why did he endure a three-day ordeal in Delhi? His departure will have no impact, and his political career is now at a crossroads," concluded Dotasara.