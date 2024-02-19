Think tank NAPi urges political parties to list steps against junk food in their manifestos

NEW DELHI: A national think-tank of independent medical experts, paediatricians and nutritionists has written to political parties to include in their manifesto measures to stop the rising consumption of junk food.

The Nutrition Advocacy in Public Interest-India (NAPi) has also written to parliamentarians to seek a political solution to the issue.

In their letters, the experts have urged the political parties to promise in their manifestos to bring a legislature to provide warning labels on food products containing high fat, sugar and salt (HFSS) and put reasonable restrictions on the advertising of junk foods to protect people’s health, especially children and youth from developing non-communicable diseases.