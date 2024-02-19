Willing to share 15 seats with Congress, will join Nyay Yatra after seat-sharing is done: SP chief Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said he will not participate in the Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra till seat-sharing with Congress was finalised.

According to the sources, Samajwadi Party has said that it is willing to share only 15 seats with the grand old party in Uttar Pradesh. It is upto Congress now to decide on the seat-sharing.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress won only one seat, Rae Bareli. Rahul Gandhi lost to Smriti Irani in Amethi. Samajwadi party at that time refrained from contesting in Amethi and Rae Bareli as a gesture of courtesy toward the Congress.

However, this time it is said that the party has taken a firm stand, offering 15 seats to the Congress.

Speaking to ANI, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "Right now talks are going on, lists have come from them, we have also given them the list. The moment, seat distribution is done, Samajwadi Party will join their Nyaya Yatra..."