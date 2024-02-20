Ahead of PM’s J&K visit, militants list Pandit staff, issue threat via voice note

SRINAGAR: A day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s daylong visit to J&K, militants issued a threat to Kashmiri Pandit employees, making their details public, and circulated a “voice note” on mobile phones warning such employees to leave the Valley or face consequences.

The PM will address a public rally in Jammu on Tuesday and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 30,500 crore. He will also flag off Kashmir’s first electric train and inaugurate the 48-km Banihal-Sangaldan railway link.

The PM’s public rally at Jammu’s Maulana Azad stadium is expected to witness a massive crowd, police sources said. Meanwhile, a militant outfit circulated a list of about two dozen Pandit employees with their contact numbers in a memo: ‘The message to KPs.’ Militants have warned of uploading details of more Pandit employees.