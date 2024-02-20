Chhattisgarh: Tricolour hoisted for first time in Maoist stronghold, engage with insurgent leader's family for peace

RAIPUR: Persistence and resilience were critical to success in the core stronghold of banned CPI (Maoist) for the Chhattisgarh police in the strife-torn district of Sukma, some 500 km south of Raipur.

For the first time, not just an Indian flag was hoisted by Sukma district police but a security camp has also been set up at Puvarti village inside the Maoist liberated zone.

Puvarti, around 125 km from the district headquarters of Sukma towards the Telangana border, is the dwelling of the dreaded elusive Maoist leader Madvi Hidma, chief of the military unit of People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) battalion and promoted as Central Committee member (among highest rank) of the Maoist organisation.

While pursuing measures to build a relationship between the local inhabitants and the security forces remains paramount, the Sukma district police chief Kiran Chauhan interacted with the mother of Hidma in Puvarti. The aim was to convey that the reason for the presence of forces was not to harm but to connect, inspire, raise hopes in the conflict zone and ensure development in the backward region.