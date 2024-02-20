Gujarat spent Rs 58 cr on choppers, planes in 2 yrs

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government disclosed in the Assembly on Monday that over the past two years, it has expended Rs 58 crore on the maintenance, leasing, fuel, and staffing of its state-owned aircraft and helicopters.

Congress MLA Arvind Ladani from Manavdar had inquired about the expenditure incurred by the Gujarat government on maintenance, leasing, fuel, pilots, and other staff for state-owned aircraft and helicopters over the last two years.

The government’s written response indicated an expenditure of Rs. 34,26,65,295 for maintenance, leasing, fuel, pilots, and other staff for planes and helicopters from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2022. Additionally, Rs. 24,24,55,209 was spent from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2023, totalling Rs. 58,51,20,504 spent on such expenses in just two years.

However, the government opted not to reveal the identity of the company responsible for the maintenance of planes and helicopters, citing the sensitivity of this information due to its association with the highest levels of state security.

Despite the significant investment in government planes, the future of India’s first seaplane service, which began for the public, remains uncertain.