India, EU to deliberate on online disinformation

NEW DELHI: Over 35 experts from the European Union and India will meet in New Delhi on Wednesday to deliberate on the security and policy aspects of online disinformation and information manipulation.
The EU-India track 1.5 event – ‘Combatting disinformation online: EU and Indian perspectives’ -- will take place on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue. The peer-to-peer discussion will explore trends in the use of disinformation online and encourage EU and Indian governmental and non-governmental actors to compare notes and share best practices about countering disinformation, according to a statement by the EU delegation in India.
The speakers from across EU will include people from European External Action Service, German Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, French Embassy in Delhi, and Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. From the Indian side, the representatives from agencies, such as India’s National Cyber Coordination Centre, and the National Security Council Secretariat of India, will take part.
Experts will deliberate on foreign policy responses to disinformation in both regions, highlight developments in the EU’s and India’s work to prevent malicious actors.
“In the physical world, Europe might seem far away from Asia but in cyberspace we live together, sometimes in a complex, dangerous cyber neighbourhood where societies depend on resilient trustworthy digital services. We need to combat such challenges and need trusted mutual cooperation,’’ said Seppo Nurmi, deputy head of delegation of EU to India.