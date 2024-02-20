India, EU to deliberate on online disinformation

The speakers from across EU will include people from European External Action Service, German Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, French Embassy in Delhi, and Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. From the Indian side, the representatives from agencies, such as India’s National Cyber Coordination Centre, and the National Security Council Secretariat of India, will take part.

Experts will deliberate on foreign policy responses to disinformation in both regions, highlight developments in the EU’s and India’s work to prevent malicious actors.

“In the physical world, Europe might seem far away from Asia but in cyberspace we live together, sometimes in a complex, dangerous cyber neighbourhood where societies depend on resilient trustworthy digital services. We need to combat such challenges and need trusted mutual cooperation,’’ said Seppo Nurmi, deputy head of delegation of EU to India.