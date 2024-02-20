India now a global leader, says PM

LUCKNOW: Claiming that God had entrusted him with the responsibility of building the temple of the nation and leading it on the path of grandeur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that he was chosen to perform many good works and was committed to completing them.
Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham Temple at Ainchoda Kamboh village of Sambhal district in western UP, he said, “Just as Acharya Pramod Krishnam, the saints and seers are building a temple here, I too have been entrusted with the responsibility of building the temple of the nation. For the first time, India, rather than being a follower, is blazing the trail for the world to emulate.”
The PM also highlighted the achievements of his government, providing a fair description of how the country was well poised between technological advancements and the cultural and spiritual ethos for which India had been known across the world. “We have been taking big strides in the area of innovation, digital advancements, and the IT sector. We are the fifth-largest economy in the world and the first country to reach the south pole of the Moon. Vande Bharat and Namo Bharat trains have started running while a bullet train is in the offing. Every person in the country feels proud today. Now our power is infinite and possibilities immense,” said Modi.
Referring to the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya as a divine moment after which the country had ushered into an era of change, he said, “The cycle of time is now changing and a new dawn is knocking at our door. This temple, dedicated to the 10th incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Shri Kalki, will decide the road map of thousands of years for country.”
“Things beyond imagination are becoming reality now. We have seen the resurrection of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and the restoration of the glory of Mahalok of Mahakaal during this period. Today, on one hand, pilgrimage sites are being developed; on the other, world-class infrastructure is coming up in cities. This change reflects that the wheel of time has turned,” the PM pointed out.
Paying tribute to Maratha ruler Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary, the PM spoke about the invasions which the country survived for hundreds of years. “Had it been some other country, it would have been totally destroyed. But, after every attack, we sprouted to stand firm,” he said, comparing Indian forbearance with a dormant seed that germinates during the rainy season. He claimed that now the country was moving firmly from defeat to victory.
In a lighter vein, the PM referred to Acharya Krishnam’s statement that he had only emotions to offer to the Prime Minister, unlike ‘Shabri,’ who had fruits to offer to Lord Ram, and ‘Vidur,’ who had vegetables to offer to Lord Krishna. He said it was a big relief that Acharya was offering him just emotions, as the times had changed so much that today, even Lord Krishna would have been charged with corruption if a video of him receiving a handful of rice from Sudama had gone viral, leading to a PIL in the Supreme Court.”
Cultural and spiritual ethos
The PM highlighted the achievements of his government, providing a fair description of how the country was well poised between technological advancements and the cultural and spiritual ethos for which India had been known across the world.