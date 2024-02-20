India now a global leader, says PM

LUCKNOW: Claiming that God had entrusted him with the responsibility of building the temple of the nation and leading it on the path of grandeur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that he was chosen to perform many good works and was committed to completing them.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham Temple at Ainchoda Kamboh village of Sambhal district in western UP, he said, “Just as Acharya Pramod Krishnam, the saints and seers are building a temple here, I too have been entrusted with the responsibility of building the temple of the nation. For the first time, India, rather than being a follower, is blazing the trail for the world to emulate.”

The PM also highlighted the achievements of his government, providing a fair description of how the country was well poised between technological advancements and the cultural and spiritual ethos for which India had been known across the world. “We have been taking big strides in the area of innovation, digital advancements, and the IT sector. We are the fifth-largest economy in the world and the first country to reach the south pole of the Moon. Vande Bharat and Namo Bharat trains have started running while a bullet train is in the offing. Every person in the country feels proud today. Now our power is infinite and possibilities immense,” said Modi.