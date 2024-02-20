Manipur's STAR Education initiative revolutionizes teaching with tech, boosts student engagement, skills

GUWAHATI: Amid the dark clouds of ethnic conflict in Manipur, there is some glimmer of hope for schoolteachers and students.

The state education department’s collaboration with NewGlobe, an international education support organisation which has its presence in several countries, has brought up creative new ways of teaching to make learning more interesting.

The two joined hands in 2020 for the ‘System Transformation and Rejuvenation of Education’ or STAR Education to create globally competitive government schools through the transformation of teaching and learning that could produce giant learning gains.

Under STAR Education’s ‘School Fagathansi Mission’, 571 high school teachers from various districts were trained recently. Another 253 underwent the training last year. The teachers were provided with a tablet that showed them new approaches to teaching even seemingly boring subjects and marked their attendance.

Heshu Martina, who teaches at the Tobumai Junior High School in Senapati, said she got a new idea to teach science with a fresh perspective with the help of the tech tool.