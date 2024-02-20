No Aadhaar numbers cancelled, clarifies UIDAI after Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee alleges cards 'deactivated'

Despite the allegations, she also assured the people of Bengal that they will not be deprived of benefits, even if their Aadhaar cards are inactive.

She announced that the state would issue alternative Aadhaar cards to those, who have far found their cards deactivated.

"Be careful, they (BJP-led Centre) are deactivating Aadhaar cards. Several Aadhaar cards have been made inactive in many districts of Bengal. They are doing this so that people do not get benefits of schemes like 'Lakshmi Bhandar' through bank transfer and free ration before the polls," she said.

The CM also said that she had already written to the Prime Minister seeking details on the alleged flip-flop over deactivation of a large number Aadhaar cards.

Response from UIDAI

UIDAI, in response to Banerjee's allegations, reiterated that no Aadhaar numbers have been cancelled. The authority stressed its commitment to addressing grievances and maintaining the integrity of the Aadhaar database.

"In case any Aadhaar number holder has any grievance they can submit their feedback to UIDAI, it said, promising that the grievance will be duly addressed.