Now, Nepalese citizens living in India can obtain SIM card with ID proof

NEW DELHI: There is good news for nearly 8 million Nepalese citizens living and working in India. The hassles they had to face while procuring a SIM card for their mobile phones have now been simplified as they just need to submit basic ID proof.

"This is great news. Nepali nationals can now obtain a SIM card on the basis of their passport, citizenship certificate, voter ID or ID issued by the Embassy. Citizens of Nepal were denied a SIM card earlier due to technical reasons. Our request was processed quickly by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)," said Dr Shankar P Sharma, Ambassador of Nepal to India.

India and Nepal had signed a Treaty of Peace and Friendship in 1950, which, in addition to the free movement of people and goods between the countries, also allows for collaboration in security matters.

According to the treaty, Nepal is free to import from or through India arms, ammunition, warlike material and equipment necessary for its security.

"The governments of India and Nepal agree to grant on a reciprocal basis to the the nationals of one country in the territories of the other and the same privileges in the matter of residence, ownership of property, participation in trade and commerce, movement and other privileges of a similar nature," according to Article 7 of the treaty.