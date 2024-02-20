PM calls up on states to emulate UP, work towards economic goals

LUCKNOW: All praise for UP CM Yogi Adityanath for resolving to develop Uttar Pradesh as the country’s growth engine with a $ trillion economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the other states to emulate UP, contribute to nation’s development and help achieve $ five trillion economy target.
While inaugurating the fourth edition of state’s Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC@IV) here on Monday, PM Modi said that the country would grow only when every state would move forward with big dreams and resolutions similar to that of Uttar Pradesh.
“I have full faith in the power of UP and diligence of double engine government. I congratulate Yogiji. Every Indian is proud that UP has decided to become a trillion dollar economy. My advice to all state governments is to keep politics aside, learn from UP and enter the field with a similar resolve,” exhorted the PM.
He launched over 14,000 projects worth over Rs 10 lakh crore on the occasion.
Appreciating UP government for creating investor-friendly environment by bringing about a marked improvement in state’s law and order and eradicating red-tapism, the PM said UP had switched over from ‘red-tape’ to ‘red carpet’ culture during the last seven years.
“Seven years ago, such a favourable environment for investment was unimaginable because of a high crime rate, riots and lawlessness in state. Today investment worth lakhs of crore is coming to Uttar Pradesh and it will change state’s face. In the last seven years, a ‘red carpet’ culture has replaced the red tapism”, he asserted.
The PM said that exports from UP had doubled in the last few years. “UP has the highest number of expressways and international airports in the country. First rapid rail is running here. A large network of Western and Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridors passes through UP. The river network is also being used for cargo ships. Transportation has become cheaper,” added the PM.
“The optimism among all investors here is palpable. The double engine government has shown that there should be a genuine intention to bring about a positive change and that has led to the creation of conducive atmosphere for business, growth and trust,” he said.
PM Modi accused political dispensations of having a selective approach towards development for many decades after independence leaving a sizeable population yearning for even the basic facilities. “The double engine government, however, has engaged in making life of every citizen easier. If life becomes easier, investing and doing business will also be easier,” he added.
Claiming reflection of secularism in actions, the PM cited the benefits of government schemes being provided to all needy cutting across the sections of society. “It is secularism and social justice in true sense. Earlier, development was relegated to a few chosen pockets due to rampant corruption. However, taking the benefit of welfare schemes to all without any discrimination was the social justice which JP and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia had dreamt of,” stated the PM.
He also derided the din in Parliament over the conferment of ‘Bharat Ratna’ on former PM Chaudhury Charan Singh. “Unfortunately, for Congress and allies, the awards are the right of only one family. Even Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar was not given Bharat Ratna for decades. These people have been giving Bharat Ratna only to their families,” said the PM.
Earlier, Modi, accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP Governor Anandi Ben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath, inaugurated the even witnessing the participation of industry captains and over 5000 delegates from across the country.