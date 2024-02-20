PM calls up on states to emulate UP, work towards economic goals

LUCKNOW: All praise for UP CM Yogi Adityanath for resolving to develop Uttar Pradesh as the country’s growth engine with a $ trillion economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the other states to emulate UP, contribute to nation’s development and help achieve $ five trillion economy target.

While inaugurating the fourth edition of state’s Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC@IV) here on Monday, PM Modi said that the country would grow only when every state would move forward with big dreams and resolutions similar to that of Uttar Pradesh.

“I have full faith in the power of UP and diligence of double engine government. I congratulate Yogiji. Every Indian is proud that UP has decided to become a trillion dollar economy. My advice to all state governments is to keep politics aside, learn from UP and enter the field with a similar resolve,” exhorted the PM.