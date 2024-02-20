Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gets bail in 2018 defamation case

District civil court in Sultanpur granted bail to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with a defamation case against him by a BJP leader in 2018.
The Congress' Nyay Yatra took yet another pause on Tuesday as Rahul Gandhi appeared in Sultanpur court. The M.P from Wayanad arrived at Sultanpur court from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning.
"The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will, therefore, pause tomorrow morning and will resume the February 20th program at 2 pm from Fursatganj in Amethi,” Ramesh posted on X.
Background: The defamation case was filed by BJP leader Vijay Mishra in 2018 against Gandhi for allegedly making “objectionable” comments against Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a press conference in Bengaluru.
He referred to comments made by the Congress leader alleging the BJP’s involvement in a murder case during the tenure of then-party president Amit Shah.
In response to the summons issued by Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' will not be derailed. Rahul Gandhi will not be silenced. The Indian National Congress will not be intimidated."
"This morning Rahul Gandhi will be at the District Civil Court in Sultanpur that had issued a summons to him 36 hours earlier to appear before it on a defamation case filed by a BJP leader in August 2018. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will not be derailed. Rahul Gandhi will not be silenced. The Indian National Congress will not be intimidated," he said in a post on 'X'.