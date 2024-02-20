Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gets bail in 2018 defamation case

District civil court in Sultanpur granted bail to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with a defamation case against him by a BJP leader in 2018.

The Congress' Nyay Yatra took yet another pause on Tuesday as Rahul Gandhi appeared in Sultanpur court. The M.P from Wayanad arrived at Sultanpur court from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

"The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will, therefore, pause tomorrow morning and will resume the February 20th program at 2 pm from Fursatganj in Amethi,” Ramesh posted on X.