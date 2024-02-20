Seat-sharing parleys between Samajwadi Party, Congress hit roadblock in UP

LUCKNOW: The INDIA alliance of the opposition bloc seems to have hit a roadblock in Uttar Pradesh as seat-sharing parleys between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress made no headway on Tuesday.

The fact was corroborated by the decision of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to skip Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Rae Bareli. Akhilesh Yadav had dropped enough indications to this effect on Monday by saying that he won’t join the Nyay Yatra till the seat-sharing pact with the Congress was finalised.

As per highly-placed sources, the stalemate in the ongoing negotiations continued as both the parties have locked horns over a couple of seats like Moradabad in western UP. While the Congress is reportedly demanding Moradabad, the SP is not ready to concede it. The sitting MP in the Muslim-dominated seat is the SP's Dr ST Hassan.

Moreover, sources in SP claimed that the Congress party was allegedly pressing for a couple of other seats, especially those which the SP considered to be its stronghold like Ballia. The Congress has reportedly put out the demand for Ballia for UPCC chief Ajai Rai.

When contacted, SP spokesman Rajendra Chowdhury claimed that talks between the two parties were going on and hoped that the final pact would be out shortly. Similarly, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, in Delhi, also said the seat-sharing talks between the SP and Congress were in the last leg and a positive announcement could be expected soon.