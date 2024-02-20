X-ray of a communal flare-up: Report details run-up to Haldwani violence

Uttar Pradesh police and Haldwani municipal authorities displayed a remarkable lack of sensitivity and common sense while handling the demolition of two religious structures in Haldwani, which led to a flare up of communal violence in the Uttarakhand town earlier this month, according to a report prepared after a visit to the area by a delegation comprising activists such as Nadeem Khan, Harsh Mander and Ashok Kumar Sharma. The report also indicated that the transfer of a high-ranking official of the municipal corporation may have played a part in the premature demolition of the religious buildings that served as the trigger for violence.

The report — ‘Bulldozing Peace: State Violence and Apathy in Muslim Settlements of Haldwani’ — was prepared by the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) in association with Karwan-e-Mohabbat, an organization headed by human rights activist Harsh Mander after a fact-finding mission. The fact-finding team visited the violence-hit area on February 14 and the report was released on 16th February at the Press Club of India, New Delhi.

The violence took place in the Banbhoolpura locality of Haldwani in Uttarakhand on February 8. According to official reports, six people were killed, and more than 250 people including policemen, journalists and others were injured in the violence that broke out after the Municipal Corporation of Haldwani demolished a mosque (Maryam Masjid) and a madrasa (Abdul Razzaq Zakariya Madrasa) in the locality, alleging that these were built on government land.

The action by the authorities took place even as the dispute was pending in the Uttarakhand High Court and was due to be taken up on February 14. However, even before that, the local administration arrived with bulldozers to demolish the religious sites, leading to conflict between the locals and the police.

The report highlighted the role of Pankaj Upadhay, the Haldwani Municipal Commissioner who led the demolition drive, as – according to the report – he had already been transferred to a different department and was not legally fit to initiate the procedure.

The report also pointed out the administration did not take the local elders into confidence as advised by the local intelligence before the demolition.

“A ridiculous statement was made by the district magistrate that respected leaders of the community were called prior to demolition on February 8 but their phones could not be reached as they were switched off.”

The report noted that “80 individuals can not have their phones turned off at the same time,” adding that the clerics have demanded the administration to prove their claims.

Though official records set the death toll due to the violence at six, “local reports suggest there have been 18-20 casualties, although specific details about the individuals involved are not available,” the report noted. The report, however, put the number of deaths due to bullet injuries at seven.

“All deaths happened due to police bullets except one individual who was shot dead by Sanjay Sonkar, a person from Valmiki Samaj,” the report said.

