Acharya Vidyasagar inspired with his commitment to knowledge

Sant Shiromani Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj attained samadhi and left us all saddened. His life was a spiritually rich epoch graced with profound wisdom, boundless compassion and an unwavering commitment to uplift humanity. I have had the honour of receiving his blessings on numerous occasions. Thus, I feel a deep sense of loss, akin to losing a guiding light that has illuminated the path for countless souls, including myself. His warmth, affection and blessings were not just gestures of goodwill but profound transmissions of spiritual energy, empowering and inspiring all those fortunate enough to have come in contact with him.

Acharya ji will always be remembered as a triveni of wisdom, compassion and service. He was a true tapasvi whose life epitomised the ideals of Bhagwan Mahavir. His life exemplified the core principles of Jainism, embodying its ideals through his actions and teachings. His care towards all living beings mirrored Jainism’s profound respect for life. He lived a life of truthfulness, reflecting Jainism’s emphasis on honesty in thought, word and deed. He also led a very simple lifestyle. It is due to stalwarts like him that the world continues to be inspired by Jainism and the life of Mahavir. He stood tall among the Jain community, but his impact and influence were not limited to the community. People across faiths, regions and cultures came to him and he worked tirelessly towards spiritual awakening, particularly among the youth.

Education was an area very close to his heart. His journey from Vidyadhar, his childhood name, to Vidyasagar was one of deep commitment to acquiring and imparting knowledge. It was his firm belief that education is the cornerstone of a just and enlightened society. He championed the cause of knowledge as a means to empower individuals, enabling them to lead lives of purpose and contribution. His teachings emphasised the importance of self-study and self-awareness as pathways to true wisdom, urging his followers to engage in lifelong learning and spiritual growth.

At the same time, Acharya Vidyasagar wanted our youngsters to get an education that is rooted in our cultural ethos. He often said that it was because we drifted away from the learnings of the past that we were not able to find solutions to key challenges like water scarcity. He also believed that a holistic education is one that focuses on skilling and innovating. He took immense pride in India’s linguistic diversity and encouraged youngsters to learn Indian languages.

Acharya ji himself wrote extensively in Sanskrit, Prakrit and Hindi. The heights he reached as a saint, and how grounded he was on the earth, is seen clearly in his iconic work Mookmati. Through his works, he gave a voice to the downtrodden.