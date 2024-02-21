After 30 yrs, Buddha relics to travel to Thailand

NEW DELHI: Four bone fragments of Lord Buddha, also known as Kapilvastu Relics, presently kept in the National Museum, will be taken to Thailand on Thursday after about 30 years. They will be displayed in four cities including Bangkok and Krabi, where people will pay their obeisance to the sacred remnants.

The last time the relics were taken out of the country was in May 2023, when they were exhibited at an exposition in Mongolia. This year, for the first time, the relics of two chief disciples of the Buddha — Sariputta and Maha Moggallana from Sanchi in Madhya Pradesh — are also being ferried along with the cremated remains of Buddha.

Before the exposition, the relics will be kept safely at the National Museum in Bangkok for a limited period of quarantine. The venues have been finalised in consultation with officials of the Government of Thailand and the Indian embassy there.

About 22 Buddha relics were discovered during excavation at Piprahwa village in Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh in 1971-77. According to officials, 20 of them were loaned to the National Museum in Delhi and two were handed over to the Indian Museum in Kolkata.