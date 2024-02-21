CBI carries out searches on premises of former DPIIT secy in assets case

NEW DELHI: The anti-graft central probe agency CBI has registered an FIR against the former Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) secretary, Ramesh Abhishek, in a disproportionate assets (DA) case and conducted searches at his premises, officials said on Tuesday.

The Bihar cadre IAS officer of the 1982 batch, Ramesh, who retired from service in 2019 and later joined Paytm Payments Bank as Independent Director, the officials said, adding that the CBI has also named Abhishek’s daughter, Vaneesa, in the FIR.

According to the FIR, a copy of which is with this newspaper, the Lokpal had referred the DA case against Ramesh, and the CBI followed this up by registering a regular case under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Lokpal in its reference to the CBI, which is part of the FIR, has asked the agency “to conduct an investigation into doubtful transactions entered into by Ramesh and his daughter Vaneesa by way of receiving big amounts as professional fee or consulting fee from various entities/organisations with whom Ramesh had official dealings while he was secretary DPIIT”.