Centre-Punjab face-off: State says peace maintained despite Haryana cops injuring 160 protesting farmers

NEW DELHI: Amid massive protests by agitating farmers, the Centre and the Punjab government appear to have entered into a face-off with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sending a stern advisory asking the AAP-ruled state to take action to ensure peace and order, whereas the Chief Secretary retorted saying the police maintained peace despite Haryana cops injuring 160 protesting farmers.

In a strong worded response, the Punjab government said it was “completely wrong” to say that the government was allowing people to gather at Shambhu and Dhabhi-Gurjan borders.

Responding to the MHA advisory, sources said, Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma has written that despite over 160 people being injured because of the use of tear gas shells, rubber bullets, drones and physical force by the Haryana Police, the state government has maintained the law and order situation “with responsibility”.