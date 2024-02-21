'Bhishma Pitamah of lawyer community': Eminent jurist Fali S Nariman passes away at 95

Eminent constitutional jurist and veteran senior advocate of the Supreme Court Fali Sam Nariman passed away in New Delhi on Wednesday. He was 95. He had practised law for more than 70 years.

Born on 10 January 1929 in Rangoon to Parsi parents, Nariman had a B.A., in Economics and History from St. Xavier's College, Mumbai, and a law degree (LL.B.) from the Government Law College, Mumbai in 1950, where he stood first in the exam. Nariman enrolled as an advocate of the Bombay High Court in November 1950, and was designated senior advocate in 1961.

In 1971, he was appointed as a Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court. He was appointed Additional Solicitor General of India in May 1972.

He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in January 1991 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2007. He also received the Gruber Prize for Justice in 2002.

He was also an internationally recognised jurist on international arbitration.