Five villages in Uttarakhand's Joshimath to gain road connectivity for the first time since independence

Kundan Singh Rana, a 70-year-old resident of Hyuna village, expressed relief at the commencement of the long-awaited road construction. He shared that in the past, villagers had to endure a challenging 5 km trek to reach their destinations, contending with obstacles like the rainy season and landslides. Rana expressed gratitude that this perilous journey would soon become a thing of the past.

Gabbar Singh, 68, of Lanji village, says, "We had a long-cherished dream of building a road to our village and now the road will stop migration from the villages. It will be easier to get sick people to the hospital."

The village leader, Sandeep Bhandari told, "The challenging path towards road construction should not be underestimated. This was the result of the continuous efforts of the villagers, which the government has completed today."

Rajesh Chandra, the Superintending Engineer of the Public Works Department in Joshimath, informed The New Indian Express, "The upcoming construction of this road circuit will involve an approximately 80-meter extension over the Alaknanda River, as well as the installation of a 30-meter motor bridge connecting Lanji and Dwing villages. An initial budget of Rs 2.34 crore has been allocated for the first phase of road development, with hill cutting operations expected to be finalized within one year."

In the initial phase of the project, a 10-kilometer road will be constructed, with 5 kilometers expected to be completed by December, linking Huna and Pakhi villages," stated Rajveer Chauhan, the Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department told TNIE.