Focus China: Army plans to step up troops deployment in Middle Sector

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army’s Order of Battle against China is in for a major change. There are plans to commit corps-level troops (around 30,000-50,000 soldiers) to defend the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the middle sector so far manned by a thin presence of the Army.

Sources said the Army is “actively considering” converting the Central Command’s Bareilly-based Headquarters Uttar Bharat area into a full-fledged XVIII Corps to look after the frontiers with China.

“The proposal will soon be sent to the Ministry of Defence for approval,” said a source. The 1.2 million-strong Indian Army is organised into six operational commands, which further have a total of 14 corps and 49 divisions under them.

Post-2020 standoff along eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army mobilised around 68,000 troops in and carried out a precautionary deployment all along the 3,488-kilometre LAC.