Highest French civilian honour for Tharoor

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was on Tuesday conferred the highest French civilian award, Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur (Knight of the Legion of Honour).

The award was presented by Gérard Larcher, chairman of the French Senate, on behalf of the President of the French Republic, during a ceremony at the Residence of France.

The award was “in recognition of Dr Tharoor’s tireless efforts to deepen Indo-French ties, commitment to international peace and cooperation, and as a long-standing friend of France,” according to a spokesperson of French Embassy.

“As someone who admires France, its people, their refinement, their language, and their culture, especially their literature and cinema, I am deeply humbled to be conferred the country’s highest civilian honour,” Tharoor said.