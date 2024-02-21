Jibe at Sikh officer keeps Sandeshkhali pot boiling

KOLKATA: Sandeshkhali stir on Tuesday took a turn of ‘divisive politics’ as Mamata Banerjee slammed the BJP after a video surfaced showing confrontation between the protestors of the saffron camp and police in which a Sikh officer was called “Khalistani”. The protests over the remark spread to Punjab as SGPC described it as “character assassination” of a Sikh officer.

“I VEHEMENTLY CONDEMN this audacious attempt to undermine the reputation of our SIKH BROTHERS & SISTERS, revered for their SACRIFICES and unwavering DETERMINATION to our nation. We stand firm in protecting Bengal’s social harmony and will take stern lawful measures to prevent any attempt to disrupt it,” Mamata said on her ‘X’ handle sharing a video clip.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh said, “The intentional character assassination of a Sikh IPS officer S. Jaspreet Singh by the BJP leaders in West Bengal is highly condemnable. Leaders who have such thinking should never forget that Sikhs have made the most sacrifices for the freedom and protection of the country.”

The war of words broke out when Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari was going to Sandeshkhali along with BJP cadres and they were stopped by police. The 1996-batch IPS officer posted as special superintendent in Intelligence Branch was deployed at the entry-point of Sandeshkhali. “I am wearing a turban that’s why you called me Khalistani? I will take action against it. You cannot attack my religion. I have not said anything about your religion,” Singh was heard saying.

The police said they would take action against Adhikari. “The remark was a deliberate act and we will take action against Suvendu Adhikari,” said Supratim Sarkar, ADG.

BJP denies charges

The BJP denied the charge of calling the Sikh IPS officer a “Khalistani”. “Can Mamata Banerjee prove that a BJP worker made the remark? This is a plot hatched by ADG, Law & Order, Supratim Sarkar. I will take action against him if he fails to prove the allegation,” said Suvendu Adhikari