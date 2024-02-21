Kolkata Diary: 'Serious malpractices in postgraduate courses exams,' says Teachers' Association

Teachers worry over malpractices in exams

The Teachers’ Association of Calcutta University has written to the vice-chancellors expressing concern over serious malpractices in the conduct of the examinations of postgraduate courses at colleges. The letter alleged mass copying during exams in science subjects that students had written at their respective home centres. It said the instances of mass copying came to their notice when the answer papers were examined. “It is difficult to distinguish one answer script from another because the content was the same,” said a teacher. Many of the students who are studying for a master’s degree in science subjects had failed the exams and had to write supplementary tests, he said.

No uniform waiver to property tax defaulters

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will stop granting uniform waiver to property tax defaulters from April and the amount to be waived will depend on the duration of the default. The new system was announced in the civic budget that was tabled by Mayor Firhad Hakim. Starting April 1, a smaller per cent of the accrued penalty and interest will be waived for those who want to clear their property tax dues after defaulting for a longer period. Those who have been defaulting for a shorter period will be entitled to a heftier waiver.

Dim lights on roads pose danger for pedestrians

Five roads in the heart of the state capital are dimly lit and pose danger for pedestrians and motorists as well, the Kolkata police warned the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), the civic body responsible for the illumination of the city thoroughfares. The police said the stretches of Casurina Avenue, Kidderpore Road, Outram Road, Dufferine Road and Strand Road have become so dark that surveillance, physical or electronic, proved to be difficult. The

police said it has become difficult for the motorists to notice obstruction ahead while taking turn from one road to another in the identified areas.

