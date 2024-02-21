Maha approval to 10% Maratha quota

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a bill providing 10% reservation to the Maratha community in education and government jobs under a separate category. This is the third attempt to provide reservation benefits to the community on grounds of social, economic, and educational backwardness. Marathas constitute 28%of the state’s population.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections in 2014, the then CM Prithviraj Chavan had promulgated an ordinance approving a 16% reservation for Marathas. But the Bombay High Court stayed it, and the decision was upheld by the Supreme Court.