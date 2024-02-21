MP CM Mohan Yadav fuels fresh political speculation during visit to Kamal Nath’s pocket borough Chhindwara

BHOPAL: Two days after former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath ended speculation about his and first-time MP son Nakul Nath’s possible switch to the BJP, the present CM Mohan Yadav fuelled fresh political speculation during his visit to Nath’s pocket borough of Chhindwara on Wednesday.

Addressing a public gathering in Chhindwara city’s Dussehra Ground after a host of local Congress leaders joined the BJP, Yadav said “Many people are wavering, they will join our family if not today then tomorrow, none in the world can stop them from joining us. We welcome all those who’ve joined us, as we’ve to serve the country.”

Addressing the gathering after holding a 3-km long crowded roadshow in Chhindwara city, the CM said, “Chhindwara is ushering love, your feelings clearly indicate that Lord Hanuman’s Gada (mace) will certainly revolve and render victory to the BJP this time in Chhindwara.”

The CM also maintained that no government schemes will be closed and the next Rs 1250 monthly instalment under the CM Ladli Behna Scheme will be credited into the accounts of the beneficiary women on March 1 (instead of 10th of the month) keeping in mind the festivals of Mahashivaratri and Holi.

On his first tour to Chhindwara since taking oath as MP CM on December 13, Yadav also laid the foundation and unveiled projects worth Rs 104 crore for Chhindwara and Pandhurna districts, which house the seven assembly segments of Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency.