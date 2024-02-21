Navy dinner for 7 veterans back from Qatar jail

NEW DELHI: Notwithstanding that Commander Purnendu Tiwari, one of the eight naval veterans freed by Qatar recently, is yet to return to India, the Directorate of Ex-Servicemen Affairs (DESA) Navy has organised a celebratory dinner for those who are back on March 1.

“The invite includes logistical support (travel and stay) for the seven veterans and their spouses. The officials who are back have accepted the invite. However, it would have been prudent if they had waited for the last veteran to return,” said a source privy to the matter.

The Chief of Naval Staff will be hosting the dinner at Kota House, New Delhi, on March 1. It has been just over a week since the release of the eight naval veterans was announced (February 12) by the Ministry of External Affairs.