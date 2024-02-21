NEET-UG exams: NTA adds 14 foreign exam centres

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has added 14 exam centres in foreign cities for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024.

The new foreign exam centres are Kuwait City, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah and Singapore. The exam is slated for May 5, in 13 languages.

The NTA had earlier announced a total of 554 centres across India. No exam centres in foreign cities were allocated at that time. Last year, it was held in 499 cities.

The Agency also informed that candidates who have already selected the exam centre in India and paid the fee will now have the opportunity to correct the centre and choose a foreign city, during the correction window period.

The correction window opens only after the closure of the registration window.

However, a differential amount needs to be paid to change centres to foreign cities, the public notice said.