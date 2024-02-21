Sandeshkhali violence: NHRC notice to Bengal govt, DGP; to depute team for 'on-spot inquiry'

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission has sent a notice to the West Bengal government and the state's police chief over reports alleging "unabated human rights violations" due to continued violence in restive Sandeshkhali, officials said on Wednesday.

Considering the gravity of the matter, the Commission has also decided to "depute its team to ascertain facts by an on-spot inquiry" into the incidents of "violence of human rights" in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, they said.

The team will be led by a member of the NHRC who shall be assisted by officers of the rights panel, the statement said.

The NHRC has taken "suo motu cognisance of print and electronic media reports that in Sandeshkhali, North 24th Paraganas, West Bengal, innocent and impoverished women have been harassed and sexually assaulted by a group of local gang of a political person, as a result of which, for last few days, local villagers have started protesting for appropriate legal action against the perpetrators of horrific crimes indulged by various goons and anti-social elements, when the local administration failed to take appropriate legal action against the perpetrators of crime," it said.