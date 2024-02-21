Preneet Kaur likely to make a switch to BJP

CHANDIGARH: Four-time MP from Patiala Preneet Kaur is set to join the BJP and likely to be the party’s candidate from her constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, according to her close aides.

Suspended from the Congress for alleged anti-party activities in February last year, Kaur, the wife of former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, had openly supported the BJP in her stronghold. Singh, who joined the BJP after leaving the Congress, is now involved in facilitating an alliance of the BJP with the Shiromani Akali Dal, people close to him said.

Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and was accompanied by his daughter and president of Punjab BJP Mahila Morcha Jai Inder Kaur. “Had a detailed meeting with Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi ji on wide-ranging issues related to Punjab, including the issues concerning the farmers,” Singh said in a post on X (formerly twitter).

“In all likelihood Preneet Kaur will be the BJP candidate from Patiala in parliamentary elections and Jai Inder Kaur might be the party candidate from Patiala in assembly polls slated in 2027,” an aide said, wishing not to be named.