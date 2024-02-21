Rahul gets bail in defamation case over Shah remark

LUCKNOW: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi appeared in a special court on Tuesday in a defamation case filed by a BJP leader for his remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah in 2018, and was granted bail.

He entered the MP-MLA court amid tight security and came out 25 minutes later. He headed straight to Rae Bareli. Gandhi was granted bail after filling two bail bonds of Rs 25,000, his counsel Kashi Prasad Shukla said. A complaint was filed against Rahul for his alleged indecent remarks against Amit Shah during the Karnataka elections six years ago.

Extending gratitude to the warm welcome on reaching Lucknow with his Bharat Jodo Naya Yatra, he said that the people of Lucknow had opened thousands of shops of love and amity (Mohabbat ki Dukane) in advance. “Our country is not a place of hatred. We stand for love and brotherhood,” the leader said.

Promising caste census and legal guarantee of MSP, Rahul said that the reason of hatred was the injustice being meted out on poor, unemployed, backwards, Dalits and tribals by the present government.