Security 2024: Barricades, barbed wires, boulders and trenches await farmers in Delhi

Barricades rolled with barbed wires, cement boulders, nails on roads, and trenches dug alongside the road await the protesting farmers as they march towards Delhi on Wednesday.

The Delhi police has resorted to stringent security measures to prevent the farmers from entering Delhi thereby foiling their proposed 'Delhi Chalo' march against the Centre.

Fearing that this protest could turn into an untoward incident, the police are on high alert and have activated all their sources.

The northern borders -- Tikri and Singhu -- are the ones which have been completely fortified with a massive presence of police and para-military personnel.

A multi-layer security arrangements have been put in place at the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders, the sites of the 2020-21 sit-in by farmer outfits against the three now-repealed central agri laws.

The security barricading includes laying of concrete blocks, spike barriers, barbed wires and containers that have been put on roads to stop the protesting farmers from entering the national capital.

Not just the borders, rather even within the city, the police have intensified its security arrangements at several sensitive areas. The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for commuters, asking them to avoid certain busy stretches in central Delhi and take alternate routes owing to restrictions given the farmers' protest.

"On February 21, due to special traffic arrangements, kindly avoid IP Marg in both the carriageways from IP Flyover towards A-point and vice-versa, ITO Chowk, DDU Marg, BSZ Marg, JLN Marg, Shanti Van crossing and Rajghat crossing from 9:30 am to 11:30 am," the police said.

Due to restrictions, traffic snarls were also reported from various parts of the city, especially the roads close to borders.