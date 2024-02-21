Shah hits campaign trail in Raj, says party’s winning streak to continue

JAIPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday kicked off the BJP’s Lok Sabha election campaign in Rajasthan, targeting the Congress and asserting that his party would notch up a hat-trick by winning all the 25 seats in the desert state.

In 2014 and 2019 general elections, the BJP had won all the seats in Rajasthan. “Our party’s objective is to secure 400 seats nationwide. We need to replicate the victories of the past two Lok Sabha elections and achieve a hat-trick by winning all 25 seats in Rajasthan,” Shah said, addressing a gathering of BJP workers in Udaipur.

“Only two days ago our leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised two slogans at the BJP’s National Convention. They were ‘Ab ki baar 400 paar’ and ‘Fir ek baar Modi sarkar’. To ensure that these slogans turn into reality, we will have to make sure that no mistakes happen and all the 25 seats come to the BJP.”

Shah toured Bikaner, Udaipur, and Jaipur regions, covering nine Lok Sabha seats of the state. The home minister hit out at the Congress, calling it “dynastic” and “directionless” that cannot ensure the development of the country. Shah accused the Congress of obstructing the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

“The Congress caused hindrances and delays in building the temple for Lord Ram, our god who had been living under a tent for years. They never had the intention to build Ram Temple. But we said that the Ram Temple will be built and Modi Ji on January 22 cons crated the temple making the nation joyous. But the Congress boycotted the consecration ceremony,” Shah said.