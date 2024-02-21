Six months on, police add UAPA charges against accused in three cases connected to Nuh violence

NUH: Police have slapped charges under the stringent UAPA against the accused in three cases connected to the murder of two home guards and a Bajrang Dal member and an attack on a cyber police station six months ago.

While the charges were not included in the initial FIRs related to the cases, court documents showed these were added to the challan presented in a court to oppose the bail petition filed by the accused.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh after a procession of the VHP was attacked by mobs on July 31 last year and spread to adjoining areas, including Gurugram.

The imposition of UAPA in three FIRs came to light three days ago when lawyer Tahir Hussain Rupariya, representing some of the accused, filed their bail petitions before the court.

Rupariya said after the bail application was filed, information was received from the court that charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) had been imposed on two of the accused named in three FIRs due to which they did not get bail.