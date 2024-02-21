UP all set to become data centre hub, Lucknow to emerge as an AI city: Yogi

LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday that while Uttar Pradesh was poised to become a data center hub, state capital Lucknow would emerge as a prominent center of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Presently, three data centers are operational in UP and another eight are in the pipeline. The government is working on developing Lucknow as an AI City, with the active involvement of the youth from IIM Lucknow, he added.

Speaking at the ‘Destination UP-Emerging Hub for AI in India,’ conclave organised as part of the fourth Groundbreaking ceremony of UP Investors’ Summit, the Chief Minister said, “Previously, such prospects were non-existent in the state, but today, UP is advancing across all sectors. The institutions of the state have done great work in converting scale into skill, but this skill also needs pace, which can be achieved by adopting digitalisation.”

Emphasizing the potential of Artificial Intelligence and highlighting its versatile applications in various sectors such as agriculture, healthcare and education, Yogi said that effectiveness of AI relied on its adaptation to the specific needs of users.