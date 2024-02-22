38 animals, birds die at Statue of Unity safari in 2 yrs

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government has revealed in the Assembly that 38 animals and birds, brought from other states and abroad, have died at the Sardar Patel Zoological Park, popularly known as Jungle Safari, in the ‘Statue of Unity’ complex.

In response to a question asked by Congress MLA from Lunawada Gulab Singh Chauhan in the legislative assembly, the state government admitted on Tuesday that admitted that out of 295 animals and birds, translocated from other states and abroad, 38 have died in the last two years, as of December 31, 2023.

Replying to the question, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that of the five alpacas procured, three died, while one of the four wallabys died. “Four sun conures, three green-cheeked conures, seven blue pheasants, three silver pheasants (out of the nine procured), three red-billed toucans (out of the four procured), three thiamin deer (out of the five procured), three squirrel monkeys (out of the eight procured) and one marsh crocodile (out of the six procured) were among other animals that died,” the reply said.