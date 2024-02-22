Ajit Pawar nephew may join Sharad, to campaign for Sule

MUMBAI: Yugendra Pawar, the nephew of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar — who revolted against his uncle Sharad Pawar and joined hands with the BJP — is likely to support his grand-uncle and campaign for Supriya Sule in the upcoming general elections.

Baramati is turning a hot seat for elections where the contest is likely between Supriya Sule versus Ajit Pawar’s spouse Sunetra Pawar.

While Ajit Pawar’s brother Sriniwas Pawar has always stood by his brother, his son Yugendra Pawar has decided to remain with his grand uncle Sharad Pawar and campaign for sitting NCP Sharadchandra Pawar’s party Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule.

On Wednesday, Yugendra Pawar visited his grand-uncle’s party office in Baramati and said that he will campaign for Supriya Sule in upcoming Lok Sabha elections. DCM Ajit Pawar’s sons Parth and Jay Pawar have been working for their father’s party – NCP.

Earlier, raising a poll pitch, Ajit Pawar had said that since he has done a lot for Baramati, the people of Baramati should support him in the Lok Sabha polls. Without naming Sharad Pawar, he had said that the people should refrain from getting away if “someone” comes and makes an emotional appeal saying it is his last election.

According to sources, the top leadership of BJP is keen to field someone from the Pawar family only against Supriya Sule. “DCM Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction has been recognised as the real NCP and given the party name and symbol by the election commission of India.

