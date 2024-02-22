‘Bahno-bhaiyo...’ the voice of Binaca Geetmala falls silent

NEW DELHI: On an assignment to Jhumri Telaiya, Jharkhand, a town known for sending a deluge of song requests to the music programmes of the All India Radio a few years ago, the name of Ameen Sayani, invariably popped up. Sayani is part of the Jhumri Telaiya’s lore; he is a constant reference in a conversation on music; radio anchors, past and present are compared to him.

The name of this town in the boondocks, in fact, came to light when a Rameshwarprasad Barnwal, of a mining family here, sent a postcard to Radio Ceylon and had his name mentioned in Ameen Sayani’s Binaca Geetmala, its legendary programme of Hindi film songs in the ’50s. And then everyone had to have theirs too and began posting their letters.

Sayani passed away, aged 91, on Tuesday night in Mumbai after a heart attack. Such was his status as a legend that for the last four years, he had been rumoured to have been “dead” at least four times, says a radio industry insider. It was as if something precious would have melted into air with his passing, and so it was important to pay attention to his life.