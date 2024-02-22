Congress chief Kharge's security upgraded to Z+ category after intelligence inputs

NEW DELHI: Following intelligence inputs, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved the upgrading of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s security cover to Z+ category, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, a decision in this regard was taken earlier this month.

As per the arrangements under the Z+ category, commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will take over security of Kharge all through the country, they said.

As the decision has been taken ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, likely to take place in the month of April-May, Kharge, being the president of the principal opposition party, is expected to extensively travel across the country. The decision to enhance his security cover was taken keeping in view this fact, officials said.

Kharge will now be covered by a security blanket of about 30 CRPF commandos round the clock in three shifts. This cover also includes a bulletproof vehicle, pilot and escort.

Z+ is the highest category security provided to a person with a high threat perception in India.

There are four categories of VIP security -- Z+, Z, Y and X -- depending on the threat perception analysis by the Intelligence Bureau.

The Prime Minister is provided a separate highest security cover by the Special Protection Group.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi are already under the Z+ category with CRPF commandos.