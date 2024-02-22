Conspiracy being hatched to make Congress financially crippled: Jairam Ramesh

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday accused the BJP-led Centre of indulging in "financial terrorism" against it and alleged that the government had "looted" over Rs 65 crore from its accounts to economically cripple the party ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress also alleged that the ruling party was attempting to "murder democracy" and drag the country to a "dictatorship raj".

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters along with Congress leaders K C Venugopal and Ajay Maken, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said "tax terrorism attacks" were being carried out against it.

"A conspiracy is being hatched to make the Congress financially crippled. This is an attempt to murder democracy," Ramesh said.

He also said that the action shows that the BJP government is rattled by the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the farmers' movement and rising inflation.

Maken said the BJP-led Centre had "looted" about Rs 65 crore from its accounts through the Income tax department.

He said this is an attempt by the government to cripple the Congress party financially ahead of the Lok Sabha elections so that it is not able to fight polls.