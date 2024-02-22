Court denies ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's plea to attend budget session amid money laundering case

RANCHI: In yet another jolt to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the Special PMLA Court on Thursday rejected his petition seeking permission to attend the Budget Session of Jharkhand Assembly.

After hearing both sides on Wednesday, the court had reserved their order which was pronounced on Thursday.

Soren, who is currently lodged in Birsa Munda Central Jail in connection with a money laundering case linked to land scam, had filed a petition in PMLA Court in Ranchi on February 20 seeking permission to attend the Budget Session of Jharkhand Assembly starting from February 23.

Earlier on February 5, the PMLA court had allowed Soren’s petition seeking permission to attend the floor test of Chief Minister Champai Soren at the Jharkhand Assembly.