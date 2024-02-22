Court denies ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's plea to attend budget session amid money laundering case

RANCHI: In yet another jolt to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the Special PMLA Court on Thursday rejected his petition seeking permission to attend the Budget Session of Jharkhand Assembly.
After hearing both sides on Wednesday, the court had reserved their order which was pronounced on Thursday.
Soren, who is currently lodged in Birsa Munda Central Jail in connection with a money laundering case linked to land scam, had filed a petition in PMLA Court in Ranchi on February 20 seeking permission to attend the Budget Session of Jharkhand Assembly starting from February 23.
Earlier on February 5, the PMLA court had allowed Soren’s petition seeking permission to attend the floor test of Chief Minister Champai Soren at the Jharkhand Assembly.
Advocate Rajeev Ranjan appeared on behalf of Soren in the court citied various other occasions when the BJP legislators like Dhullu Mahto and Nalin Soren, were allowed to attend the Assembly session earlier. Terming the voting during Budget Session as crucial for any government, Ranjan had sought permission for the same, which was rejected by the court.
Zohaib Hussain, who joined virtually from ED side, argued that the constitutional rights of a person remain in suspended mode when he or she remains in judicial custody therefore, Hemant Soren should not be allowed to attend the session.
Hemant Soren, after being questioning for over 7 hours, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 from his residence and is currently under judicial custody.