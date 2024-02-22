Dehradun Diary: CM overwhelmed after Ram Lalla darshan

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, accompanied by his cabinet colleagues, paid a visit to Ram lalla in Ayodhya on Tuesday. CM Dhami, along with his cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj, Premchand Aggarwal, Subodh Uniyal, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Rekha Arya, and Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, arrived at Jolly Grant Airport before departing for Shri Ayodhya Dham. Dhami and his cabinet colleagues reverently paid obeisance to Lord Rama. The visit deeply moved the CM, who expressed his emotions after experiencing the darshan of the God. He shared, “My heart was brimming with devotion and elation.”

Raj Bhavan to be adorned with flowers

The Raj Bhavan will be adorned with flowers from March 1st to March 3rd during the Vasantotsav. For the first time, the police department will also participate in this event. Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (Seni), the Governor, said, “This year, Thunbergia has been selected for a special postal cover.” The Governor mentioned that the state has a unique identity for its flowers, and there are vast possibilities in the field of flower production here, which can prove to be a boon for Uttarakhand. Singh stressed that efforts should be made to establish Uttarakhand as a state renowned for its flowers.

BJP govt names scheme after Kamala Nehru

In the current political landscape of Uttarakhand, where escalating conflicts, animosity, and retaliatory attitudes among various parties are on the rise, a BJP minister has set a different example. Cabinet minister in the BJP-led government of Uttarakhand, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, has announced, without concern for these issues, an initiative transcending politics to award meritorious students with the Kamla Nehru Award. Dr Rawat said that a total of 14,935 talented students who achieved the highest marks in the Council Examination-2023 will have their mothers honoured with the prestigious late Kamala Nehru Award.

Narendra sethi

Our correspondent in Uttarakhand

narendrasethi@ newindianexpress.com