Harish Rawat says will support Congress candidate from Haridwar LS seat

In the 2022 state assembly elections, Harish Rawat, despite suffering defeats in two constituencies and a prior election loss, remains a prominent figure in the favorable regard of the Congress high command. However, disheartened by the intense internal discord and factionalism within the Congress in Uttarakhand, Rawat is now feeling disillusioned.

Harish Rawat, who has a strong influence in Congress’s national politics, will cross the 76th threshold of age on April 27, but Harish, who has experience of six decades of politics as a synonym for struggle, no longer wants to fight in this ‘stereotype’ state politics.

Several senior Congress leaders and spokespersons refused to comment on Rawat’s current state of mind. “He is a mentor and it would be ridiculous to even comment on his decision,” said Congress spokesperson Mohan Kala.

Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress President Karan Mahara refused to comment over the issue. However, during a brief conversation with this reporter, his ‘analytical smile’ spoke volumes, revealing insights that even a novice politician could discern.