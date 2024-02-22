INDIA allies to join RJD rally in Patna on March 3

PATNA: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is set to share the stage with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, alongside other senior leaders of Left parties, at a rally in the state capital on March 3.

Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh announced that Rahul Gandhi has agreed to participate in the ‘Jan Vishwas Maharally’ organized by RJD on March 3. Alongside him, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, CPI(M-L) national general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI leader D Raja, and CPM leader Sitaram Yechury will also join the rally.