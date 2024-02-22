INDIA allies to join RJD rally in Patna on March 3

PATNA: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is set to share the stage with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, alongside other senior leaders of Left parties, at a rally in the state capital on March 3.
Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh announced that Rahul Gandhi has agreed to participate in the ‘Jan Vishwas Maharally’ organized by RJD on March 3. Alongside him, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, CPI(M-L) national general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI leader D Raja, and CPM leader Sitaram Yechury will also join the rally.
The Opposition leaders aim to highlight the achievements of the 17-month tenure of the grand alliance government in the state, prior to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s decision to sever ties with the grand alliance and form a new government with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies.
Tejashwi is currently on the ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’, which commenced on February 20 and will continue until March 1. The Yatra traverses through 38 districts of the state, with Tejashwi addressing public meetings along the way. The response to the Yatra has been overwhelming, particularly in Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, and Sheohar.
During a public meeting, RJD leader Tejashwi asserted that the Opposition’s battle is against the BJP and not the JD (U) in the upcoming elections. He described Nitish Kumar as a ‘tired’ CM leading a ‘politically expired party’ and labelled him a ‘habitual turncoat’.
Tejashwi urged the masses to ‘politically marginalize’ Nitish Kumar, claiming that his sole objective is to address the fundamental issues faced by the common people. He argued that Nitish Kumar lacks vision, constantly switching sides for political convenience.
Furthermore, Tejashwi emphasised that RJD is not merely a party of Muslims and Yadavs but represents a broader spectrum of society. He elucidated that ‘MY-BAAP’ stands for ‘Bahujan’ (Dalit and Backwards), ‘Agda’ (forward), ‘Adhi Aabaadi’ (women), and ‘Poor’, encapsulating the diverse demographics the party stands for.