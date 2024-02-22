India, Greece to boost ties on pharma, defence

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the premier of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis have underscored their commitment to bolstering collaboration across various sectors including technology, pharmaceuticals, skill development, space and innovation.

During a bilateral meeting on Wednesday, both the leaders emphasized the significance of working together to strengthen ties particularly in shipping, connectivity and defence.

“Today’s discussion with PM Mitsotakis was fruitful, covering crucial areas such as technology, pharmaceuticals, skill development, space and innovation. We have ve also agreed to ramp up cooperation in vital domains like shipping, connectivity and defence,” Modi posted on micro-blogging site X.