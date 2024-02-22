India, Greece to boost ties on pharma, defence

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the premier of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis have underscored their commitment to bolstering collaboration across various sectors including technology, pharmaceuticals, skill development, space and innovation.
During a bilateral meeting on Wednesday, both the leaders emphasized the significance of working together to strengthen ties particularly in shipping, connectivity and defence.
“Today’s discussion with PM Mitsotakis was fruitful, covering crucial areas such as technology, pharmaceuticals, skill development, space and innovation. We have ve also agreed to ramp up cooperation in vital domains like shipping, connectivity and defence,” Modi posted on micro-blogging site X.
India and Greece have formed a strategic partnership. Modi paid a visit to Greece in 2023.
Addressing the Raisina Dialogue 2024, Mitsotakis highlighted the mutual respect for democracy between Greece, the world’s oldest democracy, and India, the largest. “We view democracy not as a hindrance but as a facilitator for effective governance,” he remarked. The event saw the presence of Prime Minister Modi, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.
Jaishankar, reflecting on India’s global engagement, emphasized Modi’s role in articulating India’s stance on the international stage. “Prime Minister Modi’s presence serves as a testament to India’s increasing involvement globally, particularly in the past decade. It reinforces the importance of listening, reflecting, as well as expressing,” Jaishankar remarked.
During his State visit to India, Mitsotakis, accompanied by a sizeable trade delegation, is slated to visit Mumbai next. He expressed support for India’s candidacy as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and endorsed the development of the India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC). Mitsotakis also highlighted the involvement of the GMR group in developing an airport in Crete.
“As two ancient civilisations, our nations hold a unique responsibility in shaping the contemporary global order. We both adopt a long-term perspective towards challenges and opportunities,” Jaishankar added during the Raisina Dialogue, underlining the shared vision of India and Greece in contributing to global progress.