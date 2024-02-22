Maratha leader says quota stir will continue

MUMBAI: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Wednesday warned that if the government fails to implement the draft notification on ‘blood relatives’ of Kunbi Marathas, the community will be forced to resort to a mega protest on February 24 across Maharashtra.

Patil said the protests were for the inclusion of the community in the OBC by issuing them Kunbi caste certificates. The 10 per cent reservations for Maratha was not their demand at all. “If the government does not decide on his demand of issuing Kunbi certificates to Marathas whose Sage-Soyare are Kunbis, we will not end our agitation. We have called a mega protest on February 24 across the state,” he said.

The community people will assemble at one spot in their respective districts and press for their demands. If, despite this protest, the government does not amend the government notification, then on March 3, there will be another mega protest, and roads will be blocked. The protest will also be intensified, the Maratha quota leader said. No elections, should be conducted without fulfilling demands, he said.