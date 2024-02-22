MHA, Punjab government at loggerheads over farm agitation, law & order

NEW DELHI: Amid massive protests by agitating farmers, the Centre and Punjab government seem to have entered into a face-off, with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sending a stern advisory asking the AAP-ruled state to take action to ensure peace and order. The Punjab chief secretary Anurag Verma retorted that the police maintained peace despite Haryana cops injuring 160 protesting farmers.

In a strongly-worded response, the state government said it was “completely wrong” to suggest that it allowed people to gather at Shambhu and Dhabhi-Gurjan borders.

According to sources, Verma replied that despite over 160 people being injured due to the use of tear gas shells, rubber bullets, drones and physical force by the Haryana Police, the state government has responsibly maintained the law and order situation.

Sources also mentioned that the state government has not received the orders passed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court the previous day, which instructed the farmers not to use tractor-trolleys on the road. “The order has not been uploaded on the court’s website,” it added.

In the letter, the chief secretary emphasized that the administration needed to show more sympathy towards the farmers, and law and order should be handled in a more sensitive manner during protests, especially because Punjab is a border state.